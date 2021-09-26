Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $67.46

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.46.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

BOOT stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $97.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

