Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $1.78

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF remained flat at $$1.61 during midday trading on Friday. 1,028,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,716. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.