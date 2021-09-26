Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$55.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 149,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,282. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$15.18 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.29.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

