Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$55.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 149,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,282. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$15.18 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.29.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
