Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $36.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. 3,226,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,108. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.