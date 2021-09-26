Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

New Relic stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Relic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

