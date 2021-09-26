Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.