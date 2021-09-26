Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 655,273 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 119,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

