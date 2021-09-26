Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. The Manitowoc also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 176,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,409. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $749.81 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

