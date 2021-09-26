Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 159.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kennametal by 10.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

KMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 531,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

