Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $326.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $327.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.73.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $732.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.77. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -393.62 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $280.80 and a fifty-two week high of $736.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

