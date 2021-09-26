Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBT shares. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

