Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report $106.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.25 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. BlackLine reported sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $420.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.68 million to $421.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $509.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 324,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,197. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $84.98 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,158,876.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,153,161 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

