Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock worth $108,132 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 710,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,329. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

