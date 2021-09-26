British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 2,771,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.