British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
BTI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 2,771,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
