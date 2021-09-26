Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,880 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.