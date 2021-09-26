Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $287.64 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.49 and a 52-week high of $288.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.