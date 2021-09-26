Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

CMC stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

