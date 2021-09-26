Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.