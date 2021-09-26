Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 9,612 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 386.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

