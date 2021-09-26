Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Cap Tops $6.66 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $6.66 million and $49,473.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

