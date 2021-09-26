Bridge Mutual Price Down 21.4% This Week (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $24.18 million and approximately $270,544.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00101721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00129313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.26 or 1.00229663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.24 or 0.06911556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00751512 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

