Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 275.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $465.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.64. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.