Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,397,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,986,000 after purchasing an additional 52,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

