BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,301 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.35 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

