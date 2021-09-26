BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 344,955 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,955 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

