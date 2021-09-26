BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 21,739.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $130.28 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

