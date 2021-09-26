BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.96 Million Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,353 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 79.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $11,901,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

