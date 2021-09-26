BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.78 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

