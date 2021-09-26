BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $240.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

