BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,181 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Appian by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 87.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Appian by 67.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 68.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the second quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

APPN opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

