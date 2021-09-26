bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $26,381,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 506,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

