BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,795,894 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,066,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $1,158,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

AMCR stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

