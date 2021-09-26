BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.66% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,123,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,603.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,581 shares of company stock valued at $22,298,914 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

LSCC stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 141.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

