BlackRock Inc. Has $1.08 Billion Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,941,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $1,084,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $36,250,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $243.89 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

