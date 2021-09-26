BlackRock Inc. Buys 68,826 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,030,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Atlassian by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $413.94 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $175.78 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

