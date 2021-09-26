BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.60% of Invesco worth $1,060,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 108,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Invesco by 623.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $419,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.94 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

