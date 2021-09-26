BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,091,519 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,012,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 57,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

