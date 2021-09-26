BlackRock Inc. Acquires 258,708 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $979,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

