BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund accounts for approximately 1.8% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $23,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

