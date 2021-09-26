BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $41.93

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $43.45. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 1,099 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.
The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
