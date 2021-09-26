BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $41.93

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $43.45. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 1,099 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

