BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $20,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 263.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 296,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,883 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

