BitCore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $396,518.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $396,518.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,079.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.22 or 0.07066522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00347594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.69 or 0.01162244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.67 or 0.00544746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00537688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00300147 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

