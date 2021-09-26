BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BLFS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.46, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,396 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

