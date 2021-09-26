Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.04.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.71. The stock had a trading volume of 814,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average is $310.82. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

