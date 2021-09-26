Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.04.
NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.71. The stock had a trading volume of 814,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average is $310.82. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.