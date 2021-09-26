Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $343.66 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $343.66 or 0.00811580 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.78 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
