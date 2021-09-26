Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $46.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

