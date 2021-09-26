BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Up 5.7%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 9,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,328,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

