BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of BYSI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.87. BeyondSpring Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

