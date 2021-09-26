Beyond Finance Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $223,734.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00134082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.03 or 1.00042846 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.47 or 0.07107769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00756855 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

