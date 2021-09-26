Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

